Akshay Kumar is all excited to join wifey Twinkle Khanna in York as his shoot gets cancelled; See PIC

Akshay Kumar is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood and has been ruling the industry for over three decades now. The actor has given several super hit movies including Hera Pheri, Namastey London, Kesari, Gold, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and others. Also known as 'Khiladi' Kumar, Akshay enjoys a massive fan following and he often treats his fans with photos and videos. Just a few hours ago, the actor shared a photo on Instagram and showed his excitement to meet his wife Twinkle Khanna.

Sharing a click from a railway station, Akshay wrote, “When the rains set in, shooting is cancelled, so family here I come. #YorkToLondon.” Twinkle Khanna seem to be on a vacay in York. She earlier had shared a video and written, “Walk behind me and let’s explore a little shall we? In York, your feet are all you need to see every corner. Which small towns have you fallen in love with and why?”

Check Akshya Kumar's photo here:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the family drama Raksha Bandhan. Apart from Akshay, Raksha Bandhan also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth who will be seen as the Khiladi Kumar’s sister. On the other hand, the Aanand L Rai directorial also features Bhumi Pednekar opposite Akshay Kumar. To note, Raksha Bandhan will mark Akshay’s second collaboration with Bhumi after their 2017 release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Raksha Bandhan will be hitting the screens on August 11 this year and will be witnessing a box office clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

