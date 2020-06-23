Akshay Kumar is all praise for a Delhi cop who sang Teri Mitti; Says 'This time was no different'

Akshay Kumar responds to the video of a Delhi police officer Rajat Rathor who sang the inspirational song Teri Mitti which was released in the month of April to express gratitude toward the doctors.

In the month of April in order to express gratitude toward the doctors, along with and others had come up with a special gesture for these soldiers in white. They released an inspirational song Teri Mitti- Tribute which is a recreated version of the popular song Teri Mitti from his film Kesari. Teri Mitti is sung by renowned singer B Praak who had also sung the original track. In light of the recent incidents taken place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tribute also pleads to the audience across the country and the world, to ensure the utmost respect and gratitude to the medical staff and the doctors.

Recently, a Delhi police officer Rajat Rathor had sung this song and shared it on his social media account. He mentioned that he is waiting for Akshay to respond to this video. Sharing his video of singing the inspirational song while donning his uniform, the police officer wrote, "Teri mitti -it's not just a song for me it's a feeling. My first viral video, After this I got so much appreciation. But I am still waiting for @akshaykumar sir's response #copthatsings #terimitti #AkshayKumar #rajatrathor #delhipolice." And now, Akshay has responded to Rajat's video.

(Also Read: Akshay Kumar shares heartwarming song Teri Mitti to salute the medical staff on behalf of the entire country)

Sharing a video where Akshay is praising Rajat's vocal skills, the actor is heard saying, "I can see that you are a uniform man. Am I right? Lots of good wishes and respect for the work that you are doing. Keep doing good and keep up your talent." The Good Newwz actor shared Rajat's video and tweeted, "Teri Mitti is a song which always gives me goosebumps, no matter how many times I hear it, this time was no different. Thank you Rajat ji for sharing. #CopThatSings :)."

Interestingly, Akshay was not the first actor who has come up with a song on COVID-19. Earlier, also sang a song Pyaar Karona on the ongoing pandemic as he spread the message of love, kindness and patience in this crisis situation. Infact, Akshay had also collaborated with several other celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jackky Bhagnani, for the song Muskurayega India. Sung by Vishal Mishra, this motivational track motivated the citizens for a better tomorrow. It also urged the fans to come together in this fight against COVID-19.

Check out 's video here:

Teri Mitti is a song which always gives me goosebumps, no matter how many times I hear it, this time was no different Thank you Rajat ji for sharing. #CopThatSings :) https://t.co/JTmy6qiSjs pic.twitter.com/FymUgo7u4U — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 23, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×