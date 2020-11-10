  1. Home
Akshay Kumar is all praises for Laxmii's director Raghava Lawrence as he shares a BTS video from the sets

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii has been directed by Raghava Lawrence. It has been released on November 9, 2020.
Mumbai
After a lot of gossips and speculations, the much-anticipated movie Laxmii has been finally released. The horror-comedy features Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It has been directed by Raghava Lawrence and is a remake of the Tamil movie Kanchana that released in 2011. Owing to the COVID-19 crisis, the makers of the movie did not release it into the theatres and instead opted for an OTT release. Meanwhile, the star cast continues to promote it on social media.

A few hours earlier, Akshay Kumar shared a BTS video from the sets of the movie that is unmissable. He is seen getting ready to shoot for the song Bam Bholle in which he dresses up as a transgender person. One can see that the person who gets Akshay ready for the shoot is none other than Raghava Lawrence himself. The actor has received a lot of praise for his fierce and electrifying performance in the aforementioned song.

Check out the video below:

The actor has also praised Raghava Lawrence in the same post and adds a caption along with the same. He writes, “Finishing touches being added by the man himself, my director @offl_lawrence Raghava Lawrence who’s been my constant guide throughout this journey of #Laxmii.” Talking about Laxmii, it also features Sharad Kelkar, Rajesh Sharma, Manu Rishi Chadha, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and others in pivotal roles. 

