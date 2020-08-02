Akshay Kumar is all smiles as he gets clicked on the sets of a television shoot in the city; See Pics

Akshay Kumar was clicked by shutterbugs on the sets of a television shoot. The actor looks very dapper in his cool and casual avatar.

The Bollywood star was clicked by shutterbugs on the sets of a television shoot. The actor looks very dapper in his cool and casual avatar. is seen donning a yellow shirt and beige coloured trouser. The Bollywood actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will be seen as the lead actor in some interesting projects coming up in the future.

Akshay Kumar will be seen in Bell Bottom and Laxmmi Bomb. As per the latest news reports, the Bollywood actor will kick start the shoot of Bell Bottom in the month of August. The news reports on the Bollywood star state that his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb will be released on a digital streaming platform. This film will also star Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani. The news reports on Bell Bottom state that the actors like Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and will be shooting in Scotland. The actors will be travelling to Scotland in private jets, state the news reports.

The Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will also play the lead in the upcoming historical drama titled Prithviraj. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to see the actor in some interesting roles. Now, with Akshay Kumar's film Laxmmi Bomb slated for a release on a digital streaming, the fans are very excited.

