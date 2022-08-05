Akshay Kumar on allegations of not committing to movies: My 8 hours are equal to 14-15 hours of other stars

Akshay Kumar is one of the most loved and admired actors of the Indian Film Industry and is known for his discipline and work ethics. The actor’s movie journey has been inspiring and he continues to churn 4 or more movies each year. He is the busiest actor in B-Town with him being associated to almost a dozen upcoming projects. The actor is actively promoting his movie Raksha Bandhan, which gears up for a release next week.

While promoting Raksha Bandhan, in a discussion with Times Of India, Akshay Kumar was asked about his opinion of the need of actors to take pay cuts and if he would ever do that. Akshay admitted that a writer is the most important person on a film project. He called dialogue and script of a film, the most important aspect, while accepting that the writers are still not given their due importance in the industry. He said after the writers, the most important people in the film crew are the director, the technicians and finally actors.

While they discussed about the actor’s lack of commitment on a film project, the actor told that he is committed to finishing a film in time, hence causing minimal financial burden. He added that people are bothered by the lack of big box office numbers and believe that things need to be changed. The Khiladi said that he has been told to do less work right through his career, especially during his early days. The actor talked about how he takes maximum number of holidays for any individual in the film industry, by not working on Sundays, and only half day on Saturday. He also said, “I spend only 8 hours on a film set in the day, but I don’t spend a single minute of those 8 hours in a vanity van. I am always standing on the floor of the movie set. My 8 hours are equal to 14-15 hours of any other star. That’s my commitment to the movies”

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. The film releases on 11th August and will be clashing with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. His other upcoming projects include Ram Setu, OMG2, Selfiee, Untitled Ratasan Remake, Capsule Gill, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Untitled Soorarai Pottru Remake among other projects.

