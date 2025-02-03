Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan’s film on C Sankaran Nair gets title? It has Kesari connection
It has been learned that Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan’s upcoming film on C Sankaran Nair has now received a title, which has a connection to Kesari.
Akshay Kumar is gearing up for many exciting releases in 2025, among which is a film based on C Sankaran Nair. It also stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan. It has now been learned that the historical drama has locked a title, which has a connection to Akshay’s 2019 movie Kesari. It has reportedly been named Kesari Chapter 2.
According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan’s film has been titled Kesari Chapter 2. Kesari and the upcoming movie are about completely different historic events. The former was based on the Battle of Saragarhi and showcased the sacrifice of the Sikh soldiers, while the latter will follow C Sankaran Nair’s pursuit of justice for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims.
Kesari was an action war movie and Kesari Chapter 2 is a courtroom drama. The above-mentioned portal cited a source that explained the reasoning behind the title of the upcoming movie. The source said, “Since it also deals with the brave Sikh community’s contribution and sacrifice against the British and stars Akshay Kumar, the makers felt that Kesari Chapter 2 is an apt title.”
The two films have another common factor that is the Holi festival release date.
The C Sankaran Nair movie was officially announced in 2024. In the announcement, the note read, “THE UNTITLED FILM ON the shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India's top barrister C. SANKARAN NAIR to fight an unprecedented battle against the British Empire. It added, “The film is inspired from real life events & adapted from the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire’ written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.”
The caption of the post read, “Ek ankahi kahaani, ek ansuna sach (An untold story, an unheard truth) Starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan & Ananya Panday - this untitled film is releasing in cinemas on 14th March, 2025. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.”
The movie is backed by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films and Leo Media Collective.
Other films in Akshay Kumar’s lineup include Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, Welcome to the Jungle, and Bhooth Bangla.
