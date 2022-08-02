Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai get clicked at airport post Raksha Bandhan promotions in Dubai; PICS

Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai were spotted at the airport together last night. The actor-director duo returned from Dubai after promoting their upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. Apart from Khiladi Kumar, the movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the story of the unconditional bond between a brother and his sisters.

Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai spotted at the airport

Last night, Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai were spotted by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport. The actor was seen donning a black mesh tee-shirt with black trousers. He completed the look with a black bucket hat and a pair of matching shades. He completed the look with a pair of light pink sneakers. Aanand L Rai, on the other hand, was seen donning a white shirt with blue denim pants. They acknowledged the media and smiled at the cameras as they posed for photos. Akshay was also surrounded with fans who wanted to click selfies with him.

Raksha Bandhan is the second collaboration of Akshay and Bhumi after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. In the ‘Raksha Bandhan’ trailer, Akshay can be seen arguing with his girlfriend (Bhumi Pednekar) because of his sisters. He first wants his four sisters to get married and then tie the knot with the love of his life. However, given the circumstances, Akshay finds himself in a difficult situation, where he could lose his girlfriend forever.

Raksha Bandhan is Akshay’s third release of the year after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. It is slated to clash with Aamir Khan’s highly-anticipated movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. Both films are slated to release on August 11th. To note, Raksha Bandhan is produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

Apart from Aanand L Rai’s directorial, Akshay will be next seen in movies like Ram Setu, OMG 2, Mission Cindrella, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Gorkha etc.

