Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn turn down official Hindi remake of Ajith and Nayanthara's Viswasam: Report

Bollywood has been keeping a close eye on films down South and adapting or remaking the most interesting ones. Turns out, producer Manish Shah has purchased the rights of Ajith and Nayanthara's 2019 film Viswasam and is keen on remaking it in Hindi. He reportedly approached Ajay Devgn to play the lead role first. However, he turned it down.

The producer then approached Akshay Kumar and offered the film to him. But that too did not work out as the Sooryavanshi actor passed it up. As per the report, the reason for both the actors turning it down is because they 'felt that the film would not suit the Hindi audiences’ sensibilities'.

Meanwhile, Ajay and Akshay already have a packed 2022 and several films in the pipeline. Akshay Kumar has as many as six releases lined up till the first half of 2023. Simultaneously, he is also shooting for newer projects. The actor's first release of 2022 was set to be this month with Prithvraj Chauhan alongside Manushi Chillar.

However, the untimely closure of theatres and Omicron scare forced the team to push the film's release. As for Ajay Devgn, the actor is taking over the director's chair with Mayday starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and himself. He also has other films like Thank God, Maidaan and his digital debut Rudra lined up this year.

