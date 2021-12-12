Akshay Kumar and Dhanush are a dynamic duo as they are SPOTTED promoting ‘Atrangi Re’: PHOTOS

Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan starrer Atrangi Re is all set to release in a few days. The actors are all set to promote the film in full swing. Recently we saw Dhanush coming to Mumbai and teaming up with the leading lady Sara Ali Khan to promote Atrangi Re. Now the South sensation is spotted with Akshay Kumar and director Aanand L Rai as they team up to promote their film. Both Akshay and Dhanish were spotted in casual attires and their camaraderie cannot be missed.

In the pictures, we can see Dhanush wearing light blue colour denim and paired it with a black tee. He wore a dark blue coloured jacket on top of it. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar can be seen wearing an off-white coloured jumpsuit that he paired with a black cap. Both the actors completed their look with white sports shoes. The director was seen wearing an orange coloured kurta over a white coloured pyjama. Akshay even took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him and Dhanush and wrote, “Today my #AtrangiRe co-star @dhanushkraja came calling. ‘Sir, I always look up to you,’ he said. I replied, ‘I look up to your amazing talent.’ Then we both looked up. And this happened.”

Take a look:

The Sara, Dhanush and Akshay starrer will release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021. Atrangi Re trailer showcased the life of Rinku who gets forcibly married to Vishu (Dhanush). What happens in her life after that is the story of Atrangi Re. Directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by him along with Bhushan Kumar, the film is one of the most anticipated flicks of 2021.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar says Sara and Dhanush are leads of Atrangi Re; Reveals why he said yes to 'small' role​