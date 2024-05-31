Akshay Kumar and Dimple Kapadia make for a stylish saas-damaad jodi as they return from London; WATCH

Akshay Kumar may be one of the busiest stars in Bollywood currently but that does not stop him from spending quality time with his family. As we all know, the actor’s wife Twinkle Khanna, and his kids Aarav and Nitara have moved to London which is why the actor keeps making frequent trips to the city.

Recently, after casting his vote in the recent Lok Sabha Election 2024, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star jetted off to London along with his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia. And after spending a few weeks there, the duo is back in town.

Akshay Kumar and Dimple Kapadia arrive back in Mumbai

In the video that has come out straight from the Mumbai airport, we can see Akshay Kumar looking dapper in a white tee that he paired with grey denim. He layered his tee with a black and grey check stylish long shirt, a white cap, white shoes, and black glares.

He is accompanied by his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia who looks stylish wearing a black tee over baggy pants and white colored long shrug. The way they walked together proved that Khiladi Kumar is indeed a caring son-in-law and shares a warm bond with the veteran actress.

Check it out:

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay Kumar has a couple of exciting films in his kitty. He was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar. The film did not fare that well at the box office.

He recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming movie Jolly LLB 3 which also stars Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Apart from this he also has Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.

The actor is all set to reunite with Raveena Tandon in this film. It is a sequel to the popular Welcome franchise and features an ensemble cast. The cast includes Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Mika Singh, Jackie Shroff and more.

Sanjay Dutt who was also a part of this film recently took an exit due to health issues. The film has already gone on floors and the announcement video has created hype.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar shares wife Twinkle Khanna likes to ‘critique’ his looks; reveals his go-to outfit for romantic dinner date