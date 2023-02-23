Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi look cool in casuals, Nushrratt-Diana twin in black at Selfiee screening: PICS

Selfiee, the highly anticipated family entertainer that features Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, is all set for its grand theatrical release. The movie, which is an official remake of the 2019-released Malayalam blockbuster Driving License, has garnered the attention of audiences with its exceptional trailer, and catchy songs. Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharucha as the female leads are directed by Raj Mehta. Ahead of the grand release, the makers of Selfiee hosted a screening event for the film in Mumbai on Thursday night. Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and others attend Selfiee screening

The grand screening event of the much-awaited film, which was held in Mumbai on February 23, Thursday was attended by the lead actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, leading ladies Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharucha, and other popular celebs of Hindi cinema. Akshay, who is playing the role of Bollywood superstar Vijay Kumar in the movie, looked dapper in a navy blue checkered casual shirt, which he paired with black trousers, white sneakers, and a cap. Emraan Hashmi, who is playing the role of RTO officer Om Prakash in the film, looked his casual best in a black t-shirt and olive trousers. He completed his look with blue shoes and a statement bracelet.

Diana and Nushrratt twin in black Nushrratt Bharucha and Diana Penty, the leading of Selfiee twinned in black as they attended the grand screening event of the film. Diana looked gorgeous black off-shoulder lace dress. The actress completed her look with a pair of black boots and dewy makeup. Nushrratt, on the other hand, looked stylish in a black sleeveless top, which she paired with matching black trousers and a pair of black heels. She completed her look with minimal accessories and natural make-up.

