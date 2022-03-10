Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee goes on floors; Director Raj Mehta pens heartwarming note for team

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi sent their fans into a frenzy few weeks ago when they announced they were collaborating on Selfiee. Soon after, they also dropped a teaser and since then there has been some buzz about the film on social media. On Thursday, director Raj Mehta and Dharma Movies announced that Selfiee has officially gone on floors.

To celebrate the occasion, Emraan took to social media to share his own selfie. Whereas, director Raj Mehta penned a heartfelt note for his producers Karan Johar and Apporva Mehta as well as his core team. Taking to social media, Mehta shared photos from the set pooja which also included the film's official clapperboard.

He wrote, "As I begin another journey, there are a few people I have to thank! @karanjohar and @apoorva1972 for placing their trust in me one more time and being the best bosses EVER. @akshaykumar for letting me collaborate with him again and being a guiding light. @shashankkhaitan for always being there, absolutely selflessly. @therealemraan for being a part of this journey and placing his belief in the story. Couple of other important people to be named a bit later. My entire team, my strength, my core. So, so blessed to be doing what I love the most. Let’s get this party started, shall we? #Selfiee #Gratitude."

Dharma Movies also announced that the film was officially kickstarting with a tweet. "Day 1 of #Selfiee & we need all your love, blessings and good vibes!" the production house tweeted.

For the unversed, Selfiee is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Driving License.

