Akshay Kumar and filmmaker R Balki step out to shoot an ad campaign amid the lockdown

On Monday, superstar Akshay Kumar and filmmaker R. Balki stepped out of hometo shoot an ad-campaign for the Indian government amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Reportedly, the shoot happened at the Kamalistan studio in Mumbai.

Speaking more about the initiative, Balki said: "Akshay and I have shot this ad-campaign for the Government of India to make people aware about their responsibilities post lockdown. Things might seem difficult but through this ad, we now know what all precautions need to be taken to shoot in the post-lockdown era. Our producer Anil Naidu made everything seem effortless and we all maintained social distancing. The shoot happened smoothly following hygiene protocols, ensuring minimum crew with maximum efficiency and safety."

Several pictures and videos from the ad-shoot have been doing the rounds on the Internet in which the whole team, including Akshay and Balki, are seen wearing masks.

