Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's LEAKED video from Sooryavanshi is worth your attention; Check it out

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's leaked video from Sooryavanshi as they ride on a red sports bike is worth a million bucks.
6878 reads Mumbai
The makers of Sooryavanshi know how to keep the audience intrigued. The fourth installment in Rohit Shetty's police universe stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Akshay's character DCP Veer Sooryavanshi was revealed towards the end of Simmba and now the makers are all set to woo the action lovers with yet another cop film. From Akshay and Katrina's sizzling chemistry to Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh's cameo, the film has been in the news for all the right reasons!

Recently, a leaked video of Akshay and Katrina's song from Sooryavanshi has surfaced on the internet and it is adding fuel to the already raging buzz. The video shows Akshay and Katrina on a red sports bike and it is worth all our attention. Akki and Kat have never failed to impress us whenever they pair up on the screen and this video is proof of the same. A fan page of Akshay Kumar shared the video on social media. Check it out:

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is slated for March 27, 2020 release. Akshay Kumar plays the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad while the film also co-stars Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena. 

