Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani embrace trans rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi as they promote Laxmmi Bomb

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani have begun the promotions of their film Laxmmi Bomb. For the same, recently, Akshay and Kiara joined trans rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi. Take a look.

and Kiara Advani recently released their song Burj Khalifa from Laxmmi Bomb and also kicked off promotions of the movie. The actor and Kiara were snapped a day back when they headed for promotions of Laxmmi Bomb in the city. While doing so, Akshay and Kiara were joined by transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi. Akshay and Kiara's film Laxmmi Bomb deals with the former being possessed by a transgender ghost. Akshay's performance in the trailer left fans spooked and impressed as he managed to slip into ghost mode quite well.

While kicking off promotions, Akshay and Kiara were recently joined by trans rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi as the three graced the Kapil Sharma Show. Khiladi Kumar took to social media to share a photo where we could see Kiara and Akshay embracing Laxmi as they struck a cute pose together. The three of them could be seen smiling as they got together to promote the horror-comedy. Kiara and Akshay were seen twinning in black while Laxmi was seen decked up in a saree.

Akshay shared the photo and wrote, "Three’s not always a crowd! Team #LaxmmiBomb with the real Laxmi on sets of #TheKapilSharmaShow today!

@kiaraaliaadvani @laxminarayan_tripathi @kapilsharma." Fans of the Khiladi were excited to see him back in action as he kicked off promotions with the Kapil Sharma Show.

Take a look at , Kiara and Laxmi's photo:

Meanwhile, the first song from the film, Burj Khalifa came out and left netizens in awe. Akshay and Kiara's performance in the song impressed everyone. The trailer of Laxmmi Bomb too was showered with praise. too praised the trailer of the film and lauded Akshay Kumar for picking the role. The film is helmed by Raghava Lawrence and is a remake of the Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. It is slated to release on DisneyPlus Hotstar on November 9, 2020.

Credits :Akshay Kumar Instagram

