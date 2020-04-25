Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmmi Bomb to skip theatrical release & go digital amid COVID 19 crisis?

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Adavni starrer Laxmmi Bomb was slated for a big theatrical release on Eid 2020. However, due to the COVID 19 crisis, it may skip the theatrical release and hit the OTT platform. A report states Akshay’s horror-comedy may hit OTT platform.

Amid Coronavirus or COVID 19 crisis, Bollywood has been severely hit as several films have been postponed owing to the theatre shut down. However, digital OTT platforms have become popular and now, amid rumours of theatres being shut for a long period, reports about and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar are doing rounds. Yes, Raghava Lawrence directorial that completed its shooting in March, stars Akshay and Kiara as the leads.

Now, as per a report in Mid-Day, the makers of the film are in talks with Disney Plus Hotstar for releasing the film on the digital platform. The report stated that Akshay, makers and director Raghava are reportedly debating a release on the OTT platform and may consider Disney Plus Hotstar’s offer as a lot of post-production work on the film is remaining and amid the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone from the team is working from home to get the film ready by June. The report stated that Akshay and makers are in talks for a digital release as the lockdown is till May 3 and theatres may remain shut down even beyond that due to social distancing.

A source told the daily, “Akshay wants to make sure none of the invested parties make losses, and that the movie reaches a wide audience. While Disney+Hotstar ensures a worldwide reach, making the film available across small towns in India will be a concern for them.” Well, if this ends up happening, Akshay will be one of the biggest superstars to opt for a digital release as opposed to a theatrical release. The superstar also has ventured into OTT space with his series The End that is still in the works and had announced about it with a huge bang. The source also said, “Although currently, the lockdown is on till May 3, theatres may continue to remain closed to ensure social distancing. In such a scenario, the team may consider having a direct-to-web release.”

The film is a remake of a Tamil horror-comedy, Muni 2: Kanchana and the shoot had kicked off last year. The film stars Akshay as a man who is possessed by a transgender ghost. The story revolves around the funny situations that arise due to this. The shoot had completed at the beginning of March 2020 and when the wrap was announced, Akshay and his team celebrated the same on the sets. The film was supposed to release on May 22, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, now, the makers may opt for a different route.

