Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani shoot for a peppy dance song in Dubai for Laxmmi Bomb; Deets Inside

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani will be seen together in an upcoming horror comedy, Laxmmi Bomb. Recently, the Khiladi Kumar shot for a special song in Dubai with Kiara for the same.

A South film remake, Laxmmi Bomb starring and Kiara Advani has been in the news since the first look had been released. The film is a remake of Raghava Lawrence’s horror comedy Muni 2: Kanchana and will bring together Akshay and Kiara again on the big screen after Good Newzz. For the same, the shoot had been going on since last year and Akshay had shared a photo with Kiara while being on a jetty too. Now, the two stars are in Dubai for the shoot of a song.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Akshay and Kiara have shot for a special song for Laxmmi Bomb in Dubai. After completing his holiday in Cape Town, Akshay headed to Dubai to shoot with Kiara for the peppy number. As per the report, Akshay and Kiara’s song is named ‘Burj Khalifa’ and has been shot in various locations in Dubai. Photos have been shared by various fan clubs of Akshay and Kiara shooting in Dubai and producer Tusshar Kapoor has been retweeting the same too.

As per source that told the daily, “Akshay and Kiara sport several looks in the song which has been shot across Dubai in places like Burj Khalifa, Meydan Bridge, Jumeirah Beach and Marina City. There’s a section that features him and Kiara doing some hip hop moves. Akshay, who brought in the New Year in Cape Town with family, came to Dubai directly from there. He shot the song for three days and will get back to Mumbai today to resume the the shoot of his period film.”

Meanwhile, the first look of Akshay as a man who is possessed by a transgender ghost left the internet in awe as the Khiladi had donned a red saree for the same. In several interviews, Akshay mentioned that his role in Laxmmi Bomb is the most difficult as he had to embrace the body language of a woman. Laxmmi Bomb is directed by Raghava Lawrence and produced by Shabina Khan, Tusshar Kapoor. It is slated to release on Eid 2020.

