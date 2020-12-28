Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon to kick off Bachchan Pandey shoot on THIS date in Jaisalmer? Here's what we know

Having wrapped up his previous projects, Akshay Kumar is apparently all set to kick off the new year with a new film, Bachchan Pandey. As per a report, the actor will begin shooting with Kriti Sanon in the new year.

If there is one superstar in Bollywood who is well known for his ability to start and finish several films in one year, it is . However, in 2020, the pattern underwent a change as shoots had come to a halt. Despite that, Akshay became one of the first stars to kick off international shoots with Bell Bottom and wrapped it up successfully without any COVID issues. And now, as per a recent report, Akshay is all set to kick off his next, Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon in the new year.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Akshay and Kriti will soon be heading to Jaisalmer in Rajasthan to shoot Bachchan Pandey. The film is reportedly slated to go on floors on January 6, 2021. The report stated that a 30-day schedule has been planned for Bachchan Pandey with Akshay and Kriti and apparently over 100 people will be heading to Rajasthan to shoot the action-comedy. Reportedly, Bachchan Pandey will star Akshay as a gangster who is aspiring to be an actor.

A source told the daily, "Along with Kriti Sanon, he is likely to start shooting on January 6. He plays a gangster, who is also an aspiring actor. A 30-day shoot is being planned in Rajasthan. The actors will return to the bay in February." The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. An earlier report also had stated that the team of Bachchan Pandey was securing permissions to shoot in Jaisalmer amid the new normal.

Meanwhile, Akshay was in the Delhi NCR region recently for the shoot of his film, Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Recently, photos of Sara and Akshay shooting at Taj Mahal came in and left fans intrigued about his role in the film.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Not a journalist, Kriti Sanon to play THIS role in Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×