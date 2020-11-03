Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon to kick off new year with Bachchan Pandey, film set to go on floors in Jaisalmer

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's Bachchan Pandey will finally go on floors in January after a massive delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read details below.

and Kriti Sanon, who shared screen space in Housefull 4, will soon be seen again in Bachchan Pandey. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, will see the two stars reunite again for a masala action entertainer. A few months ago, Akshay had shared his first look from the film and it definitely caused a whole lot of buzz on social media. Now, as per a latest report in Mumbai Mirror, the film is all set to go on floors in 2021.

Come January, Akshay and Kriti will kick off their new year with the shooting of Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. The film's shoot was earlier set to take place in May 2020. As per the report, Akshay and Kriti will shoot in real locations and not a set. The shoot schedule will a marathon schedule of almost 60 days with the team locking in majority portion of the film. A source revealed to the publication that the Bachchan Pandey team has secured all the permissions and zeroed in on the locations. The team will also have doctors on set and ensure that SOP is maintained amidst the pandemic.

In the film, Akshay and Kriti will be playing the role of a gangster and a journalist cum director respectively. Back in March, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Bachchan Pandey will be a remake of South blockbuster Jigarthanda.

A source had earlier revealed to us, "The makers were planning this remake since last year when Sajid Nadiadwala bought the rights to the masala film. Initially, it was being planned with a different cast. They wanted Rajkummar Rao, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon but that didn't work out. Now, they are reviving the script as Bachchan Pandey, making a few tweaks to the original script. Kriti, Akshay will play the primary leads, in a case of role reversal. Kriti will be reprising Siddharth's role from the original, where she plays a director whereas Akshay will play Bobby Simha's role of a dreaded gangster."

Mumbai Mirror

