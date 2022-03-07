Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon make for a stylish duo as they promote Bachchhan Paandey; PICS

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are quite busy these days and rightfully so. After all, their much talked about movie Bachchhan Paandey is set to hit the theatres on March 18 this year. It’s just 10 days left for the release and the team has begun with the promotions for the Farhad Samji directorial. Recently, Akshay and Kriti were seen making heads turn as they were papped in the city to promote Bachchhan Paandey and they made for a stylish duo for the promotions.

In the pics, Akshay looked dapper in a light blue coloured shirt which was paired with denims and was sporting a stubbled look. He completed his look with stylish glasses and a pair of black sneakers. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon looked beautiful in her pink coloured saree with floral print with a black border and stylish blouse. She had completed her look with a back bun and had flowers decorating it. Kriti had her makeup game on point and completed her look with jhumkas and silver sandals.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s pics from Bachchhan Paandey pics from promotions:

To note, Bachchhan Paandey will mark Akshay’s second collaboration with Kriti after Housefull 4. The movie will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in the lead. Apart from Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay will also be seen in Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar, Ram Setu, Aanand L Rai directorial Raksha Bandhan, Chote Miyan Bade Miyan, Oh My God 2 and Gorkha wherein he will play the role of an Indian army officer.

