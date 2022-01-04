Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar's Prithivraj postponed

Akshay Kumar’s most awaited next film Prithviraj that was scheduled to release on January 21 has been postponed due to omicron and the steep rise of COVID-19 cases in India. The surge of cases has resulted in strict regulations across India and some places like New Delhi also decided to shut theatres. Prithviraj, directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, will also mark the debut of the former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. Well, the makers have not announced the next release date till now.

A trade source revealed, “When you have a sure shot blockbuster at hand that will appeal to audiences across the country, you can’t gamble with such a huge product. Prithviraj will massively aid in bringing people back to the theatres and it can’t be released at a time when it won’t fulfill this purpose. Business-wise too it doesn’t make sense to compromise a film that will rake in the moolah at the box office. It’s a no-brainer to postpone the film and gauge omicron and the COVID-19 scenario before taking a call on the next release date of the film.”

“YRF was waiting till the last minute to see if the situation in India and overseas improves but the pace with which coronavirus cases are accelerating, it forced their hand to hold on to the biggest title. Everyone is looking at Prithviraj to take the box office by storm and set some new milestones in the post-pandemic era and YRF is committed to this belief. They will put this project out when it can set the box office on fire,” the source added.

It is to be noted here that recently the Gurjars in Rajasthan had threatened to stop the screening of the Bollywood flick 'Prithviraj' if the movie continues using the term 'Rajput' for Prithviraj Chauhan. The community claimed that Prithviraj was from the Gurjar community and he was not a Rajput. However, leaders from the Rajput community have strongly rejected their claim and said that Gurjars were initially 'gauchar', who then converted into Gujjars and then Gurjars.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar's Prithviraj lands in trouble for using the term 'Rajput'