Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal’s Bangra performance: Netizens are in love with ‘Priyadarshan ke do Anmol ratan’
Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal are now winning the internet with their bangra performance at wedding of Star India's President K Madhavan's son, which was recently held in Rajasthan.
Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood, and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal are now setting the internet on fire with their latest video. The celebrated actors recently met at the wedding of Star India's president K Madhavan's son, which was held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Interestingly, Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar, who share a great friendship in real life, performed Bangra together at the Baraat, to the much excitement of their fans who have been eagerly waiting for the stars to share the screen.
Fans react to Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal's Bangra video
Recently, Akshay Kumar took to his official Instagram handle and shared a candid video of his Bangra performance with Mohanlal, to the much excitement of their followers. "I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment," the Khiladi of Bollywood captioned his post. The fans, who are now going gaga over the video, showered love on the superstars by posting some interesting comments on the Selfiee actor's Instagram post.
"Priyadarshan ke Do Anmol ratan," wrote a movie buff, referring to Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar's longtime association with the senior filmmaker Priyadarshan. "Dear Akshay sir please make a one movie both star together," requested a fan. "Two legends in one frame," commented another fan. "AK always wished to work with Lalettan in a Priyettan film. Hope they can even collaborate," wrote a fangirl.
Check out Akshay Kumar's Instagram video:
Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar's work front
The Malayalam superstar is set to bounce back with some highly exciting projects in his kitty. He recently wrapped up the first Jaisalmer schedule of Malaikottai Valiban, the upcoming action thriller helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. He is set to release his much-awaited directorial debut Barroz, this summer. Mohanlal will soon reunite with actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran for the highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan, which is a sequel to the duo's 2019-released blockbuster outing, Lucifer. He will be also seen in a special appearance in the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer Jailer.
Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, will be next seen in Selfiee, the upcoming project which is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Driving License. The movie, which marks the superstar's first collaboration with talented actor Emraan Hashmi, is slated to hit the theatres on February 24, Friday. Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the shooting of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the upcoming action thriller that features him and action star Tiger Shroff in the titular roles.
