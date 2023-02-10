Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal’s Bangra performance: Netizens are in love with ‘Priyadarshan ke do Anmol ratan’

Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood, and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal are now setting the internet on fire with their latest video. The celebrated actors recently met at the wedding of Star India's president K Madhavan's son, which was held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Interestingly, Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar, who share a great friendship in real life, performed Bangra together at the Baraat, to the much excitement of their fans who have been eagerly waiting for the stars to share the screen. Fans react to Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal's Bangra video

Recently, Akshay Kumar took to his official Instagram handle and shared a candid video of his Bangra performance with Mohanlal, to the much excitement of their followers. "I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment," the Khiladi of Bollywood captioned his post. The fans, who are now going gaga over the video, showered love on the superstars by posting some interesting comments on the Selfiee actor's Instagram post. "Priyadarshan ke Do Anmol ratan," wrote a movie buff, referring to Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar's longtime association with the senior filmmaker Priyadarshan. "Dear Akshay sir please make a one movie both star together," requested a fan. "Two legends in one frame," commented another fan. "AK always wished to work with Lalettan in a Priyettan film. Hope they can even collaborate," wrote a fangirl. Check out Akshay Kumar's Instagram video: