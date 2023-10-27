Akshay Kumar and Mohit Suri's upcoming film for Rohit Shetty to go on floors in 2024? Details inside

Recently, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Akshay Kumar and Mohit Suri are joining forces for the first time in an action thriller that is being produced by Rohit Shetty. Mohit Suri later confirmed this news on his Instagram. Now, it is reported that the film will go on floors in 2024 and it will be an action thriller set in a unique and unpredictable setting.

Akshay Kumar and Mohit Suri upcoming film produced by Rohit Shetty is all set to go on floors in 2024

As per a report from Bollywood Hungama, the upcoming film starring Akshay Kumar in a titular role, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Rohit Shetty is titled Psycho and the Khiladi actor will be seen playing the role of a “psycho character”. “It’s a thriller in the space of cinema that Mohit Suri makes and will star Akshay Kumar in a role like never before. He will be playing a Psycho character in the film,” informed the source to the portal.

The source further revealed that the film's shooting will begin in the first half of 2024 and will be completed in a continuous 40-day schedule from start to finish. Similar to Akshay Kumar's previous films, this one will also be shot swiftly in a concentrated schedule. The preparations for the film will commence soon. It's a script that Rohit Shetty is enthusiastic about, and he wants it to be the first film under his banner that he won't be directing himself. “Everyone is excited to take the film on floors,” the source added.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

On the work front, Akshay Kumar just completed shoot for a 5-day cameo appearance in the movie Singham Again, which is led by Ajay Devgn. Currently, he is in the United Kingdom shooting for Khel Khel Mein with director Mudassar Aziz.

For Akshay Kumar, the year 2024 is going to be incredibly busy with a full schedule of upcoming movies. He's set to star in projects such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force, Welcome 3, and a remake of Soorarai Pottru. Apart from these, he also has Hera Pheri 3 and Housefull 5 on the horizon.

