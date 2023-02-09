Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur’s sizzling chemistry raises the temperature in Selfiee’s Kudiye Ni Teri Song

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Ever since the first look has dropped fans have been eagerly waiting for the film and now that the trailer is out, it has already created a lot of hype. Well, the first song from the film was a hit and it has created a trend on social media. Now the second song from the film is out and we cannot wait for you to see it and groove along with Akshay and Mrunal whose sizzling chemistry is the highlight of the song. Selfiee’s new song Kudiye Ni Teri out

The song Kudiye Ni Teri is sung by The PropheC and Zahra S Khan. The song features Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur in their coolest avatar. Be it the beats of the song or their chemistry, everything hits differently and we bet fans are going to love it. Mrunal can be seen in a totally new avatar and we have never seen this sensuous side of her on the silver screen. It will also be the first time that she will be collaborating with Akshay. In an interview, Mrunal revealed that she had a blast shooting for this song and it was a special experience for her. Check out the song:

About Selfiee Talking about Selfiee, the film will release in cinemas on February 24 which is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. Akshay and Emraan will be seen in the roles played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu respectively in the original. The 2019 film was directed by Lal Jr. aka Jean Paul Lal.

