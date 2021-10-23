Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi seek Lord Shiva’s blessings in Ujjain as they begin shooting for OMG 2

Akshay Kumar is an actor who doesn’t miss a chance to surprise his fans. Be it a post with the family or a film announcement, each of Khiladi Kumar’s social media posts are a thing among the fans. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Kesari star made the headlines this morning after he shared the first look poster of the much anticipated OMG 2 which happens to be the sequel of the 2012 release OMG – Oh My God! And now, Akshay has shared yet another update about the movie.

Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, Akshay had shared a video of himself with his OMG 2 co-star Pankaj Tripathi. The duo were seen walking down a street and were lost in a candid conversation as they were walking down the street in Ujjain post the visit to the temple. As the much awaited OMG 2 had hit the floors, Akshay and Pankaj had sought blessings at Lord Shiva temple in Ujjain. In the video, Akshay had his dresses tied together in a bun. He had captioned the video, “ब्रह्मांड का प्रारम्भ जहां, ब्रह्मांड का प्रस्थान जहां, आदि और अनंत काल के स्वामी, भगवान महाकाल के आशीर्वाद लेने तपस्वियों की नगरी उज्जैन पहुंचे मैं और मेरे मित्र @TripathiiPankaj #OMG2”.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post:

To note, while OMG – Oh My God featured Paresh Rawal in the lead, the sequel features Pankaj Tripathi in the lead. On the other hand, Akshay, who played the role of Lord Krishna in the movie, will be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva in OMG 2.

