Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan come together for Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake; Filming begins
Along with the announcement, Akshay also shared a video featuring Radhika breaking the coconut as filming for the project begins. Radhika can be seen draped in a red saree and traditional look as she kick starts the shoot with the auspicious event.
Suriya also took to social media to announce his collaboration with Akshay. The south superstar tweeted photos with Akshay and wrote, "A new begining… need all your love and blessings!! @akshaykumar @Sudha_Kongara @gvprakash @CaptGopinath @CapeOfGoodFilm @Abundantia_Ent @2D_ENTPVTLTD."
Apart from making the announcement, Akshay also urged fans to suggest a suitable title for the Hindi remake. Just like the original, looks like Sudha Kongara will be helming the Hindi remake.
Take a look:
It comes as no surprise that Akshay, who already has a full slate of films for the next two years, as taken on more work and announced another new film.
The superstar has films like Selfiee, Ram Setu, Raksah Bandhan, OMG 2 – Oh My God! and Prithviraj among others.
