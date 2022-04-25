Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan come together for Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake; Filming begins.

Suriya's hit film Soorarai Pottru is now gearing up for a Hindi remake. Akshay Kumar is fronting the project with Radhika Madan and the actor took to social media to make the announcement. He wrote, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it. In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes."

Along with the announcement, Akshay also shared a video featuring Radhika breaking the coconut as filming for the project begins. Radhika can be seen draped in a red saree and traditional look as she kick starts the shoot with the auspicious event.

Suriya also took to social media to announce his collaboration with Akshay. The south superstar tweeted photos with Akshay and wrote, "A new begining… need all your love and blessings!! @akshaykumar @Sudha_Kongara @gvprakash @CaptGopinath @CapeOfGoodFilm @Abundantia_Ent @2D_ENTPVTLTD."

Apart from making the announcement, Akshay also urged fans to suggest a suitable title for the Hindi remake. Just like the original, looks like Sudha Kongara will be helming the Hindi remake.

