Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh begin shooting for Ratsasan remake in Mussoorie; WATCH

Akshay Kumar is one of the actors who doesn’t miss a chance to surprise his audience. The superstar is coming up with some impressive movies this year and there is no stopping for him. Days after wrapping the much talked about Ram Setu, Akshay is now making headlines for his next project. To note, the superstar has been roped in for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan. And as per the recent update, Akshay has begun shooting for the movie which also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.

The team is currently shooting in Mussoorie and several videos from the sets have gone viral on social media. In the video, Akshay and Rakul were spotted at St George's College and Barlow Ganj's main market in Mussoorie. The video featured Akshay walking out of the college gate with Rakul who was dressed in police uniform. For the uninitiated, Ratsasan was a story of a psycho killer who used to target young girls and managed to escape the cops repeatedly. Helmed by Ram Kumar, the movie featured Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul and Saravanan in the lead.

While this new update about Akshay’s movie has left everyone excited, the superstar has some other movies in the pipeline. He will be seen in Prithviraj opposite Manushi Chhillar, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon which is slated to release on March 18 and his war drama Gorkha wherein he will be seen playing the role of an Indian army officer. To note, the film is based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo who lost his leg in a landmine blast but overcame his disability to become the first war-disabled officer of the Indian Army to command a battalion and a brigade.