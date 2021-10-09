Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh celebrate as they wrap up 'production 41' tentatively titled Cinderella

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh had kicked off shooting for Pooja Entertainment's next film in the UK a few months back. Now, on Saturday, Rakul and Akshay announced that they have finished shooting for the same. To celebrate the wrap up of the 'Production 41' that is tentatively titled Cinderella, Akshay and Rakul posed for a picture with the entire cast and crew of the film. Not just Rakul and Akshay, Jackky Bhagnani also was seen posing with the actors and the entire team of the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay wrote, "Can’t believe it’s a wrap on #Production41! Grateful to have shot and completed a memorable journey with the loveliest team! Thank you for all the love, smiles and fun!." Interestingly, in the photo shared by both Rakul and Akshay, we could see Khiladi Kumar holding a doll in his hand. Well, that certainly made fans wonder about its connection with the project. The film's shoot had begun a few months ago in the UK. However, last month, Akshay had to return to India leaving the shoot midway as his mother was unwell.

Take a look:

The actor had taken a short break amid his mother's illness and demise last month. Post it, he along with Twinkle Khanna and his kids flew back to London to resume shoot for the film. A while back, Akshay had spoken to Pinkvilla and talked about the film. He said, "It’s a psycho-thriller and I’m not the Cinderella, that’s all I can say." The film is directed by Bell Bottom director Ranjit M Tewari and is backed by Pooja Entertainment. This is another collab between Akshay and Jackky after Bell Bottom.

