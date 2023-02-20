Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan’s video dancing at a wedding in Delhi is going viral; WATCH

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. These two have shared the screen space earlier and fans have loved their on-screen bromance. They also share a great bond off-screen and it is visible whenever they meet. Recently, the two stars were in Delhi to attend a wedding and set the stage on fire with their performances. Both the stars were present to promote their upcoming movie, Selfiee, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Several videos from the event are going viral.

In the video which is going viral, we can see Maniesh Paul hosting the wedding event. In the clip, we see a glimpse of Salman Khan performing on his songs from Dabangg. The actor is dressed in an all-black attire. He can be seen sporting a black blazer which he paired with a black shirt and black trousers. On the other hand, we can see Akshay Kumar dancing on Main Khiladi from Selfiee. He is wearing a shimmery kurta which he paired with a white pyjama.

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on Eid 2023. Post that, he will be seen in Tiger 3 which is one of the most highly-anticipated films of this year. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Salman is also a part of Kick 2 alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, will be next seen in Selfiee, the upcoming project which is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Driving License. The movie, which marks the superstar's first collaboration with talented actor Emraan Hashmi, is slated to hit the theatres on February 24, Friday. Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the shooting of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the upcoming action thriller that features him, and action star Tiger Shroff in the titular roles.