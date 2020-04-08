Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor are all smiles in THESE throwback photos from the sets of Thank You

As Thank You clocks 9 years today, a fan has shared few throwback pictures of Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar from the sets of the movie.

and who have given us some amazing films individually had collaborated in the year 2011 in Anees Bazmee's Thank You. The movie also starring Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Rimi Sen, Celina Jaitly and Irrfan Khan in lead roles released on 8 April 2011. The movie revolves around three womanizers, who are married and cheat on their wives. In order to catch them red-handed, their skeptic wives enlist a detective who specializes in extramarital relationships. Vidya Balan was seen in a special appearance in the film.

Today, as the movie clocks 9 years, we came across a few pictures posted by a fan on his/her Instagram account. Celebrating 9 years of this Anees Bazmee's film, the fan has shared some stills of Sonam and Akshay from the film. Sonam and Akshay both look elated and are seen having a gala time in these throwback pictures from the sets of Thank You. Most of the scenes in this film were shot in Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario in Canada. Though Sonam was not paired opposite Akshay in the film, their chemistry and friendship were loved by the audiences.

Sonam and Akshay again collaborated again in the year 2018 in R. Balki's PadMan. Inspired by the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, PadMan was released theatrically on February 9, 2018. At 66th National Films Award, PadMan received the award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. Sonam and Akshay have not collaborated for any other film yet after this 2018 film.

