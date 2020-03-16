Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are making the most of their time off amid Coronavirus shutdown; Here’s how

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Amidst the Coronavirus scare, shoots have been cancelled. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have figured out the best way to spend time at home and we can’t get enough of the duo. Check it out.

Coronavirus has brought life to a standstill and work for many has been stopped. As per latest updates, Bollywood shoots have been stalled owing to COVID-19 outbreak and hence, stars are spending time home. Amidst the Coronavirus shutdown, and wife Twinkle Khanna are making the most of their time together. While the Khiladi was shooting for Laxmmi Bomb before the lockdown and had completed his shoot before it, Akshay was supposed to kick off other projects post it.

However, after the FWICE announced the shutdown of shoots, every star is spending time at home, including Akshay and wife Twinkle. While lazing around on an afternoon, Akshay and Twinkle were seen chilling together at home. The actor-turned-author took to Instagram to share two photos of chilling at home amidst the virus scare with the Laxmmi Bomb star. In the first photo, we get to see the writer holding a glass of Gin and enjoying a lazy afternoon in her house garden.

In the second photo, Twinkle can be seen sitting comfortably in a swing while she rests her feet in Akshay’s lap. Akshay can be seen clad in a cool tracksuit while Twinkle is seen sporting a gorgeous green outfit. The adorable couple seemed to be making the most of their time off amidst the Coronavirus shutdown. Twinkle first shared both the photos and captioned the photo as, “When you can’t grin and bear it, then it’s time to have a gin to bear it, or at least that’s what I tried to do this Sunday :) I read something very interesting as well yesterday, ‘We should not worry about getting the virus but we should modify our behaviour as if we already have it and don’t want to infect others, as that is the only way to contain it.’ And @deepshikhakhanna love this outfit from @goodearthindia but love you even more.” She later deleted the photo with Akshay and shared her picture.

Check out Akshay and Twinkle’s photo:

Meanwhile, Akshay was gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi with . However, the release of the film has been postponed amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Apart from it, Akshay will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani. The film is directed by Raghava Lawrence and Akshay plays a man who gets possessed by a transgender ghost in the film. The shoot was recently completed. Laxmmi Bomb will be released on Eid i.e May 22, 2020.

