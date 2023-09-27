Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna confer with UK PM Rishi Sunak; author calls Sudha Murthy her 'hero'

An outstanding actress, a doting mother, and a loving wife, Twinkle Khanna is the true walking definition of what a multitalented person looks like. From delivering innumerable spellbinding performances in the Bollywood industry to gripping the attention of the readers as Mrs. Funnybones, Twinkle undoubtedly seems to be a powerhouse of talent and a woman with a fiery personality who knows how to ace it all! Recently, Twinkle Khanna, along with her husband and actor Akshay Kumar, had an interaction with the Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak, and also shared a video of the same.

Twinkle Khanna-Akshay Kumar meet UK PM Rishi Sunak

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, Twinkle shared a video along with a caption to share a glimpse of her and Akshay Kumar’s meeting with UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, with her fans. The video captured a moment of the eventful evening and also comprised a picture of the spectacular trio. Sharing the video, Twinkle also called Sudha Murthy her hero and captioned her Instagram post, “As much as I dislike wearing heels and dressing up, this evening was worth all the damaged toes. @sudha_murthy_official remains my hero, but it was pretty cool meeting her son-in-law, the prime minister :) @rishisunakmp Also put the sound on and hear @andreabocelliofficial Congratulations @anusuya12 and @theowo.london.”

Check out how fans reacted to Twinkle Khanna’s video

After Mrs Funnybones shared the video on Instagram, a heap of comments dropped in the comment section of her post, which displayed a range of reactions from her fans. “Namastey London…” said a fan and another fan exclaimed, “Fabulous”. Other comments on Twinkle’s post read, “Woww”, “that's Great”, “Awesome pic” and “Wow..one gathering”. Meanwhile, several fans also dropped red hearts emoticons, fire emoticons, and heart eyes emoticons as they could not contain their excitement.

