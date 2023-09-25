Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna share heartwarming wishes for daughter Nitara as she turns 11; WATCH

Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna are loving parents to their two kids - their son Aarav and their daughter Nitara. While Aarav is now 21 years old, their younger child Nitara is celebrating her 11th birthday today, on September 25. To mark this special day, Akshay Kumar wrote a heartfelt message for his daughter. The Mission Raniganj actor shared a never-before-seen video of him with Nitara and not only wished her a happy birthday but also expressed his pride in her creative mind.

Akshay Kumar wishes his daughter Nitara on her birthday

Today as Akshay Kumar’s younger child Nitara turns 11, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share an unseen video of him with his “princess” from one of their vacations and penned a heartfelt note along with it. He wrote, “I’ve never understood why daughters grow up so fast. My little baby who used to hold my hand to take baby steps will soon be a young lady, with the whole world to conquer. I am incredibly proud of you and your creative mind, Nitara. Other kids want to visit Disneyland, you want to create one. Spread your wings, sunshine… I and your mother will always try to be the wind beneath them. Happy Birthday my princess,” along with a party popper and a double heart emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Twinkle Khanna drops a heartfelt post for daughter Nitara’s birthday

Not only Akshay, but also mommy Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle to wish her “funny little monster,” Nitara on her 11th birthday. She shared a heartfelt post and wrote, “y funny little monster turns 11. She is everything I wasn't as a child but tried to become as an adult—fiercely confident:) My pocket is slightly empty with all these September birthdays but my heart could not be more full,” along with a red heart emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Mission Raniganj. The actor has joined forces with his Kesari co-star Parineeti Chopra for this project. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film has been produced by Pooja Entertainment and written by Vipul K Rawal. The film is reportedly inspired by the 1989 collapse of Raniganj Coalfields in West Bengal.

