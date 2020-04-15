Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna turn into The Simpsons with THIS caricature and we’re loving it; Check it out

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are among the power couples in Bollywood. Recently, Mrs Funnybones took to Instagram to share a caricature of Akshay and herself as characters from The Simpsons and fans were in love with it. Check it out.

Actor and wife Twinkle Khanna never cease to amaze their fans when they share something on social media. Being witty, Twinkle always manages to say what she wants in a way that leaves her and Akshay fans in splits. Be it taking a dig at her broken foot or expressing her pride for husband Akshay after he did a good deed of donating money for Coronavirus to PM-Cares Fund, the actor-turned author always expresses herself in the best way possible.

And now, Twinkle shared a cute caricature of Akshay and herself on social media in which the two can be seen turning into Bart and Lisa from The Simpsons. The adorable caricature featured Akshay in a black tee with blue trousers while Twinkle is seen clad in a gorgeous blue dress with a book in her hand that reads “Mrs Funnybones” on the cover. Seeing Bollywood’s power couple turning into characters of an American TV show, fans couldn’t help but shower love on them in the comments.

Also Read|Akshay Kumar on his work pace: If you come on time, the entire unit will also be on time

In her caption, Twinkle expressed that she has always been a fan of the show and amid the COVID 19 lockdown, she intends to binge the seasons with Akshay and her kids, Aarav and . She wrote, “Aww..This really brings out the crazy in us. I've always wondered what it would be like to step into The Simpsons world and now we're a step closer! I don't know who needs to hear this, but all 31 seasons of the Simpsons are streaming & I can't wait to watch the latest one with my kids. Goodbye responsibilities, hello couch!”

Check out Akshay and Twinkle’s sketch:

Meanwhile, recently when Akshay contributed Rs 25 Crore to PM-Cares Fund for COVID 19, Twinkle tweeted about it as a proud wife. The Khiladi Kumar has been doing his bit amid the lockdown to help people and has been raising awareness about the pandemic. Akshay has been urging people to adhere to the lockdown and stay at home amid the lockdown. On the work front, Akshay will be seen in Sooryavanshi with . The film was postponed owing to the Coronavirus lockdown,

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×