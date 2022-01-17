Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's 21st wedding anniversary banter is all things hilarious, cute and relatable.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary today and the couple have a long journey to celebrate. On the special day, Twinkle took to Instagram to wish her husband but did it in her own inimitable style. Being the writer she is, Twinkle shared their anniversary banter as the caption for her post and it will crack you up.

Sharing a photo of them sitting across each other on the table, Twinkle's caption read:

"On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat.

Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you.

Him: I would definitely talk to you.

Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out?

Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste.’ #21yearsoflaughter."

On the eve of their anniversary, he proudly shared a piece written by Twinkle on his Instagram Story. Praising her, he wrote, "I don’t comment too often on her column because I find it tough to understand the language. But this one by @twinklerkhanna connected at a deeper level. ‘Happiness is not a pursuit, it is an accident.’ So true, so profound."

Be it Twinkle staying by Akshay’s side through thick and thin, or Akshay praising his wife’s brilliant talents, the two have always dished out couple goals. They are doting parents to two kids - son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

