Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's birthday posts for 'kind and loving' son Aarav are too endearing to miss; PICS

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav is celebrating his 22nd birthday today. On the special occasion, the proud parents poured their hearts out and posted the most beautiful wish for the apple of their eye.

Today, on September 15, Akshay Kumar shared a special birthday post for his son Aarav on his 22nd birthday. In the post shared on his Instagram handle, the actor shared a beautiful picture from their vacation, enjoying a jungle safari with his family.

The sun-kissed picture featured the couple sitting in a Jeep. While Akshay and Aarav looked away from the camera, Twinkle Khanna was seen looking from the binoculars. If you look closely, Nitara was also seen sitting in the back seat.

Expressing the sweetest birthday wish for his son, Akshay wrote, "Happy Birthday Aarav! Watching you grow into the kind and loving person you are fills my heart with pride every single day. Words can’t do justice to how much joy you bring into my life. May this year bring you as much happiness as you give to everyone around you. Love you always," followed by a red heart and a hug emoji.

In addition to this, Twinkle Khanna also dropped a birthday wish for her son with a picture featuring them flashing wide smiles. "Happy birthday Aarav When I used to listen to you repeatedly tell me how much you were looking forward to your independence, I would feel that when you finally leave my home and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness," she wrote.

She further continued by writing, "When you would return for a visit, I would light numerous diyas and pretend that this was not a permanent power failure; we were just celebrating Diwali."

"But I didn’t realise then that someone who lives in your heart never leaves even when they change their longitude. My world lights up with every phone call, every message, even if it’s about dirty laundry," she wrote on a concluding note.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, gearing up for its release on Diwali 2024, facing a clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

