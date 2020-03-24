Akshay Kumar is ANGRY at people for violating Coronavirus lockdown; shares stern message for fans to stay home

Akshay Kumar expressed his anger in the video with those violating lockdown and venturing out on the streets. He urged fans to instead stay at home.

took to social media on Tuesday to share a rather stern message with his fans amid the lockdown in the country. The actor expressed his anger in the video with those violating lockdown and venturing out on the streets. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "At the risk of sounding repetitive, sharing my thoughts...there is a lockdown for a reason. Please don’t be selfish and venture out, you’re putting others lives at risk #StayAtHomeSaveLives.@mybmc."

In the video, the actor revealed that he is rather pissed at how citizens have taken the situation lightly. After the Janta Curfew on Sunday, many have been venturing out on the streets for morning and evening walks. Even during the Janta Curfew, in fact, groups of people took to the streets to clap and show their appreciation for Coronavirus heroes beating the whole purpose. The actor appealed to all to stay at home and fight the virus.

Akshay stressed on the importance of staying indoors and washing your hands from time-to-time. He also told his fans that by venturing out they are putting their family members' lives at risk.

Not just Akshay, scores of celebrities have done their bit to spread awareness about coronavirus. From to to , Bollywood brigade have shared multiple videos with the same message.

