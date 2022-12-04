Akshay Kumar announces his next film at Red Sea Film Festival

Akshay Kumar , who was last seen in Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, recently jetted off to attend the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Apart from him, other celebs like Shah Rukh Khan , Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also seen marking their presence. During Akshay's visit to the Film Festival, he was seen interacting with the media. During the interactions, he revealed that he is making a film on sex education.

In the past, Akshay has made social films like PadMan and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Both films ended up receiving a positive response from the audience. Now, he is all set to explore a new topic and make a film on sex education. While speaking about it, he called it an 'important subject'. According to News18, Akshay told the media at the Film Festival, "I’m making a movie on sex education. It’s a very important subject. In a lot of places, it is not there. We have all kinds of subjects we learn in school but sex is one education I’d like all the schools in the world to have it because it is important."

Akshay didn't reveal the title of the film. He said that he likes doing these kinds of films. The actor added, "It’s going to take time to release. April or May I will be releasing that movie. It’s one of the best films I have made. I like doing these kinds of movies, social stuff. These kinds of films are not that big a commercial success but surely give me satisfaction."

Akshay Kumar gets a warm welcome

Earlier today, Akki took to Instagram and shared a video from Jeddah. In the video, his die-hard fan was seen posing like Raju from Hera Pheri. He was overwhelmed by the warm welcome. Sharing the video on his handle, Akshay wrote, "Haha…for the most lovable of reasons, my fans’ Hera Pheri simply rocks my life. Thank you, Red Sea International Film Festival and everyone in Jeddah for a memorable time. Love and prayers to you all."

