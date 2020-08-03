  • facebook
Akshay Kumar announces new film 'Raksha Bandhan' by Aanand L Rai; Shares first look on the occasion

Akshay Kumar shared the first look of Raksha Bandhan and revealed that he was dedicating the same for his sister. Check out the poster below.
24128 reads Mumbai Updated: August 3, 2020 12:01 pm
Akshay Kumar made the occasion of Raksha Bandhan an even more special one for his beloved fans as he announced his new film on social media. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Akshay's new film is titled 'Raksha Bandhan'. The actor also shared the first look of the film and revealed that he was dedicating the same for his sister. Akshay also revealed that this film is the quickest film he has signed in his career so far. 

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly,it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career.Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka & to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister.Thank you @aanandlrai, this one is very special." 

Check out Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' announcement: 

As the poster showcases, the film is likely to highlight the brother-sister bond. Written by Himanshu Sharma, Raksha Bandhan is set to release on 5 November, 2021. While Akshay is already making plans for next year, his two big films for 2020 -- Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi are yet to release. While the former is likely to get an OTT release, Sooryavanshi will be releasing on Diwali day this year. However, it is yet to be seen if coronavirus crisis will alter these plans. 

What are your first thoughts about Raksha Bandhan? Let us know in the comments below.

