Akshay Kumar announces OMG 2 Teaser release date with powerful video; Fans say 'masterpiece loading'

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam are all set to be seen in the upcoming film, OMG 2. The film is a sequel to Akshay and Paresh Rawal's hit film, Oh My God which was released in 2012. The expectations from the second installment are huge and the first-look posters have also piqued the interest of the audience. A while ago, Akshay and the entire team took to social media to announce the release date of the much-awaited teaser.

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 teaser to release on THIS date

Akshay shared a video featuring him as Lord Shiva. The actor is seen sporting a black outfit paired with his long hair look, kohled eyes, and ash smeared on his forehead. Akshay's look in the film looks quite intense and intriguing. In the video, he is seen walking while the crowd in the background is chanting his name. Even the song 'Har Har Mahadev' is being played in the backdrop. Along with the video, Akshay wrote in Hindi, "11.07.2023. #OMG2Teaser out on July 11. #OMG2 in theaters on August 11." Have a look:

Fans were amazed to see Akshay's look. They couldn't stop gushing over him. A fan wrote, "Har har Mahadev Can't wait #omg2." Another fan wrote, "After OMG.... Another Masterpiece loading #omg2." Huma Qureshi dropped a fire emoji in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla recently exclusively informed its readers that the teaser of OMG 2 will be attached to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 in India from July 12. The source revealed that the teaser has been certified ‘U’ with a runtime of 1 minute 34 seconds. The film is touted to be a hard-hitting social comedy. OMG 2 has been directed and written by Amit Rai. It will clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2. Both films will release in theatres on August 11.

ALSO READ: WATCH: How Akshay Kumar likes to spend his beautiful moments on a family vacation