Akshay Kumar apologises to Twinkle Khanna as she trolls him for not mentioning her in tweet about PadMan
Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Radhika Apte's PadMan has clocked in 2 long years today and the movie has definitely been instrumental in bringing a conversation about menstruation and other related taboos out in the open. The movie was received well by many and along with it, soon came many initiatives that supported the cause. And today, Akshay took to Twitter to express his gratitude about doing the film and how it helped to break the taboo.
Akshay wrote, 'It’s been 2 years to #PadMan and I’m glad we managed to push the envelope a little on this taboo subject. This #MenstrualHygieneDay, I hope we move a step closer towards ending period poverty and breaking taboos surrounding menstruation. @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte.' Well, it looks like wife, and producer Twinkle Khanna wasn't very pleased about his tweet where he conveniently missed her out and she replied saying, 'Err.... You are definitely not part of my next production! #PadMan.'
While her tweet is as hilarious as it gets, Akshay's reply was what had us going ROFL as not only did he apologised, but he also mentioned other creators in a new tweets. Kumar wrote, 'Please mere pet pe laat mat maro Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer, @mrsfunnybones , director #RBalki and the man without whom Padman wouldn’t be made @murugaofficial.'
Check out Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's tweet here:
Please mere pet pe laat mat maro Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer, @mrsfunnybones, director #RBalki and the man without whom Padman wouldn’t be made @murugaofficial https://t.co/FbrOBSFLjG
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 28, 2020
