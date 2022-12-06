Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat leaves Ajay Devgn impressed

On Tuesday morning, actor Akshay Kumar, who is currently on a roll, surprised his fans with the first look of his Marathi film, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. He is all set to make his Marathi debut with the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial. The actor will be seen essaying the role of the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He shared the first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and left the netizens mighty impressed. His good friend and colleague Ajay Devgn too loved his look and he was all praises. Akshay Kumar shares first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Akshay took to social media and offered the first glimpse as he kickstarted the first schedule of the film in Mumbai. He wrote in Hindi, "Aaj Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat ki shooting kar raha hoon, jisme Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji ki bhoomika kar paana mere liye saubhagya hain. Mein unke jeevan se prerna le kar aur maa Jijau ke ashirwad se mera prayas karoonga. Aashirwad banaye rakhiyega." He then shared a video and wrote, "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji." Have a look:



Ajay Devgn praises Akshay Kumar's first look Ajay, who is currently enjoying the glorious success of his recently released film, Drishyam 2, shared Akshay's look on Twitter and wished him good luck. He also said that he is looking forward to the film. The tweet read, "Dear @akshaykumar, looking forward to seeing you essay the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film - वेडात मराठे वीर दौड़ले सात He is my favourite Maratha hero and I’m happy yet another film is being made saluting this great warrior."

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat also stars Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Praveen Tarde and others. The film will be released in theatres on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Work front Ajay will be next seen in Bholaa with Tabu. He also has Maidaan and Golmaal 5 in the pipeline. On the other hand, Akshay has Selfiee, Oh My God 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

