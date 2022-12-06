Akshay Kumar as Shivaji Maharaj in FIRST LOOK of Marathi debut will leave you stunned; WATCH

Akshay Kumar is unstoppable. He is on a roll when it comes to shooting for films. The actor has had back-to-back releases this year and every film was different from the other. Well, after having a successful year in Bollywood, the actor is all set to make his Marathi debut. Yes! You heard that right. Khiladi Kumar is all set to make his Marathi debut with Mahesh Manjrekar's next based on Shivaji. The actor will be playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film titled Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared the first glimpse of him as Shivaji and we bet fans will be left stunned.