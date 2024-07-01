Akshay Kumar asks Jackky Bhagnani to hold his payment until all cast-crew members are paid: 'He met me recently...'

Vashu Bhagani’s Pooja Entertainment has been in a pool of controversy for the last few weeks after several artists have accused the production house of non-payment. The producer’s son and actor Jackky Bhagnani finally reacted to the fiasco and revealed how Akshay Kumar has stepped up and extended his help.

Akshay Kumar comes forward to help Pooja Entertainment

Jackky Bhagnani revealed that he aims to prioritize the well-being of the crew, and the support of long-time collaborator Akshay Kumar during this tough time has given him confidence. Jackky Bhagnani revealed that Akshay met him recently to discuss the matter. After learning about the entire situation, the seasoned star didn't hesitate to step forward and support all the parties involved.

In an official statement, Jackky said, "Akshay sir met me recently to discuss this matter. Upon learning about this situation, Akshay sir didn't hesitate to step forward and show his support for the crew. He has insisted that his payments be placed on hold until every single cast and crew member working on our projects receives their full and final payment. We are incredibly grateful for Akshay sir’s understanding and his willingness to stand with us during this time. The movie business hinges on strong relationships, and that is the spirit we strive to foster at Pooja Entertainment."

The cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is yet to be paid

Akshay Kumar’s most recent outing, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, was also bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment and was made on a budget of Rs 300 crores. By the end of its box office run, the actioner earned a mere Rs 105 crore and starred an ensemble of Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others.

For the unversed, the other cast of BMCM is also yet to be paid their remuneration as per a report published in Indian Express. Their source revealed that none of the actors, including the lead stars, have received their dues either. Despite requesting a few times and having no money received, the crew still promoted the movie because they didn’t want to keep such a massive film hanging.

