Akshay Kumar asks a young girl why she’s learning self defense; Her reply bowls over Laxmmi Bomb star; WATCH

Akshay Kumar took to social media to share a video from the graduation ceremony of women self-defense center. In the same, a young girl bowls over the Laxmmi Bomb actor with her reason for learning self-defense. Check it out.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, has always been a staunch supporter of teaching women self-defense. Often the star is snapped at events where little girls are seen learning various forms of martial arts for self-defense. Recently, the Laxmmi Bomb star took to social media and shared a snippet from an event where he is seen speaking to a little girl about her reason for learning self-defense. The conversation between the Khiladi Kumar and the little girl is bound to leave you amazed.

In the video, Akshay can be seen talking to a 6-year-old about her reason for learning self-defense. On being asked, the girl responds and tells the Laxmmi Bomb star that she wanted to play football but she could not get into a side. Hence, her mother told her that if she learns how to defend herself, she would be able to play her favourite sport. She then says that she doesn't fight with the players, but keeps them informed that they should not fight with her either since she knows self-defense. Hearing this, Akshay is left in splits but is happy to see the confidence in the girl.

Akshay is seen expressing his feelings over it. He tells the girl that he is so very proud of her. The Laxmmi Bomb star shared the video and captioned it as, “So happy to meet this young little girl at the graduation day of our Women's Self Defense Center today and it is this confidence in her to take on the world which encourages our team to keep going.”

So happy to meet this young little girl at the graduation day of our Womens Self Defense Center today and it is this confidence in her to take on the world which encourages our team to keep going #WSDC @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/Dv9ZEj4ea2 — (@akshaykumar) February 29, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is currently shooting for his film Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani. The film is helmed by Raghava Lawrence and is produced by Tusshar Kapoor. Laxmmi Bomb is a Hindi remake of Muni 2: Kanchana and is a horror-comedy. The first look of Akshay in a saree left everyone in awe. Laxmmi Bomb will hit the screens on Eid 2020. Apart from this, Akshay also has Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar. It will be released on Diwali 2020.

