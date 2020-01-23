Akshay Kumar to be the HIGHEST PAID actor in Bollywood after charging Rs 120 crore for Aanand L Rai's next?

As per sources, Akshay Kumar is known to charge upfront fees and in today’s time, his name attracts the audience not just in the cinema hall but also gets lucrative offers from digital and satellite networks.

, who was last seen in Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani had featured in the fourth spot in the Forbes World's Highest-Paid Actors 2019 list. But now, it looks like Akki will soon be the Highest-Paid actor in Bollywood. As per India Today, according to a report, Akshay will be charging a whopping amount of Rs 120 crore for his next which will be directed by Zero director Aanand L Rai. The movie might also star Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

According to a source, " is known to charge upfront fees and in today’s time, his name attracts the audience not just in the cinema hall but also gets lucrative offers from digital and satellite networks. Akshay and his team believe that the actor deserves 100 crore plus as acting fees for the goodwill that he brings to the project." Akshay has proved that he is a bankable actor in Bollywood. The majority of his films like Kesari, Mission Mangal, Good Newwz and much more have made a good amount of collection.

On the work front, Akki has some interesting projects coming up this year too. Akshay will be collaborating with Kiara Advani again in Laxmmi Bomb. He has been paired up opposite in Sooryavanshi which has been directed by Rohit Shetty. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay will be seen as ATS Chief and Katrina is reported to be playing the role of a doctor. The film stars Gulshan as the baddie. Akshay will also star alongside Kriti Sanon in Bachchan Pandey.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Durgavati starring Bhumi Pednekar 'begins with blessings and good vibes'; See Pic

Also Read: Are you a Bollywood buff or like Alia Bhatt’s style, Shah Rukh Khan’s films? Help us know what you love

Credits :India Today

Read More