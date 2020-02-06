Akshay Kumar BEATS Salman, Shah Rukh in brand valuation; Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff debut on the list

Akshay Kumar boasts of the highest brand value in Bollywood. He beat Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan for the title. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Baaghi 3 star Tiger Shroff debut on the top 20 list.

There is no stopping . The actor, who has four releases this year alone, is already reigning the box office. Now, given his endorsements, Akshay has the highest brand value in Bollywood. As per the Duff and Phelps' celebrity brand valuation report for 2019, Khiladi Kumar's value rising to $104.5 million (Rs 740 crore). Akshay has left all the Khan behind him to top the list among Bollywood celebrities to find the second spot on the list. However, the actor couldn't beat Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli boasts with a brand value of $237.5 million. While the cricketer maintained the top spot, slipped a spot down and holds the third spot with a brand valuation of $93.5 million. While they might have not beaten Akshay, and did not slip from their spot as compared to 2018. SRK held the fifth spot with a brand value of $66.1 million. Salman held the sixth spot with a brand value of USD 55.7 million.

While the two Khan managed to stay still on the list, saw a huge slip. The actor previously held the 11th position on the list. However, in 2019, the Lal Singh Chaddha star slipped to 16th place with a total value of $24.9 million. While the Khans and Kumar are veterans on the list, there have been a few stars who debut on the list. Like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Ayushmann Khurrana. He capped the top 10 list at the 10th spot with a value of $40.3 million and Baaghi 3 star Tiger Shroff on the 17th spot with a brand worth of $24.2 million.

