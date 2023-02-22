Akshay Kumar becomes the Selfiee King as he breaks the Guinness World Record for 'most self-portrait pics'

Akshay Kumar , who is one of the most loved actors, is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Selfiee. He has teamed up for the first time with Emraan Hashmi . The trailer and the songs have received an overwhelming response and the audience is eagerly waiting to see the Raj Mehta directorial on the big screen. Amid busy promotions, Akshay, on Wednesday, broke a Guinness World Record for the Most self-portrait photographers (selfies) taken in three minutes at a meet and greet with fans scheduled in Mumbai.

Akshay has often impressed fans with his daredevil stunts. But this time, the actor has hit the ball out of the park by clicking 184 selfies in three minutes. With this, he broke the previously held world record of 168 self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes by James Smith (USA). Earlier in 2015, Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson held this record with 105 self-portrait photographs (selfies) in three minutes at the premiere of San Andreas in London.

Expressing excitement over breaking this unique record, Akshay said that he is ecstatic. He said, "I am ecstatic at breaking this unique World Record and sharing this moment with my fans! Everything that I have achieved so far and where I am at this moment of my life, is due to the unconditional love and support of my fans everywhere. This was my way of paying a special tribute to them, of acknowledging how they have stood by me and my work in my entire career."

Meanwhile, Selfiee also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles. The film is all set to release on 24th February in theatres.

Work front

After Selfiee, Akshay has OMG 2 with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. He also has Hera Pheri 3, and the Marathi film, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat in the pipeline.