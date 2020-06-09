Akshay Kumar to begin work post lockdown by heading to London in THIS month for Bell Bottom shoot?

Akshay Kumar has several films in his kitty. However, as per a recent report, the first film that Akshay may begin work on post the lockdown is Nikkhil Advani’s Bell Bottom.

If there is one superstar in Bollywood who is known for doing several films in a year, it is . The superstar had a power packed 2019 with back to back hits and also was set to begin 2020 with a bang with his cop flick Sooryavanshi. However, due to the COVID 19, his plans were dampened as the release of the film had to be postponed due to the lockdown. Akshay also had signed and officially announced the new release date of his film with Nikkhil Advani and Vashu Bhagnani, Bell Bottom and fans were looking forward to seeing him in a spy thriller.

However, due to the lockdown, the actor’s schedule also was affected along with that of the film. Now, a report in Mumbai Mirror states that post the lockdown, the first film that Akshay will begin working on is Bell Bottom with director Ranjit Tiwari. Not just this, the report further mentioned that Akshay may fly to London in July post the lockdown to reportedly begin the shooting of Bell Bottom. Well, if that turns out to be true, the actor surely seems charged up and ready to roll after the lockdown.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, director Nikkhil Advani, Jackky Bagnani, Akshay and others associated with Bell Bottom connected over the script session virtually and shared a photo on social media too. Seeing the same, fans of Akshay were left excited to see him nail a period-actor thriller about a spy.

Here’s Akshay’s video call with Bell Bottom team:

Meanwhile, the leading lady has not been finalised opposite Akshay in Bell Bottom. However, speculations have been rife about Vaani Kapoor, Nupur Sanon for the role. Apart from this, Akshay will be seen on Sooryavanshi with . The film’s release was postponed owing to the complete lockdown back in March. A new release date has not yet been announced. Apart from this, Akshay also has Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar.

