Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi bless our feed with a 'Selfiee' as the actors gear up for their next film

Akshay Kumar is one of the topmost actors of Bollywood and never fails to impress us with the way he manages to juggle between so many projects and comes out with more than 2 movies almost every year. Even the pandemic could not stop the star and well, he has an exciting lineup of films even this year. Wednesday morning started on a bright note for all the Akshay fans as the star decided to light up his fans and followers feed with a stunning selfie.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie of him and we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off him. The actor is wearing a golden bomber jacket over blue denim and with the background of his picture it appears as if he is out on the streets of Mumbai. Akshay is smiling for the selfie and stuns in black sunglasses. Well, it is not only Akshay who clicked a selfie today, inspired by him even Emraan Hashmi took to his Instagram handle to share his selfie. Reportedly, Akshay and Emraan are all set to gear up for a film called 'Selfiee'. It is apparently going to be 'Driving Lisence' remake and will be directed by Good Newws fame Raj Mehta with Karan Johar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Both the actors have apparently shot for a 53 seconds teaser to announce the film.

Take a look:

Recently, taking to his Instagram reels, Akshay shared a video in which we can see him sitting on the floor in his house amid the curbs related to COVID 19 outside. The superstar could be seen playing with his pet dog. The canine seemed to be charged up to smother Akshay with kisses and a whole lot of love

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay's Sooryavanshi managed to become a huge hit as it was released in theatres back in November 2021. Now, his upcoming film, Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar has been postponed due to COVID 19 spike. He will also be seen in several other films including Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey and more.

